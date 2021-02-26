iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealthquest Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $33,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.37. The stock had a trading volume of 173,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,874. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $257.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.57.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

