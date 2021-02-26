iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.9% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.72. 220,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,874. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $257.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.57.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.