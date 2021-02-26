iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,869,000 after acquiring an additional 92,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,613,000 after buying an additional 38,534 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after acquiring an additional 184,456 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,127,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,947,000 after acquiring an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.04. 225,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,874. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.60 and its 200-day moving average is $214.57. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $257.71.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

