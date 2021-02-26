iShares Factors US Value Style ETF (NYSEARCA:STLV) Shares Down 1.7%

iShares Factors US Value Style ETF (NYSEARCA:STLV)’s share price traded down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.09 and last traded at $26.09. 5 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31.

