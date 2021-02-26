iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Acquired by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FALN traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $29.31. 20,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,719. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $29.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87.

