iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,520,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,547,000 after purchasing an additional 79,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,642,000 after acquiring an additional 417,585 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,399,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,989,000 after acquiring an additional 191,181 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,207,000 after acquiring an additional 154,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 177.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,031,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,292,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,475 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

