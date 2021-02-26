iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.7% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,659,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 711,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,030,000 after purchasing an additional 412,015 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.36. 3,460,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,537,018. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.11. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

