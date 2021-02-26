iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,378,000 after buying an additional 41,922 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,964,000 after purchasing an additional 284,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,970,000 after purchasing an additional 148,234 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,743,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,722,000 after purchasing an additional 82,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,456,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,908,000 after purchasing an additional 77,457 shares during the last quarter.

EFG traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.68. The stock had a trading volume of 788,204 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.66. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

