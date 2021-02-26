iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Plancorp LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 3.1% of Plancorp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $12,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS EFV traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $49.99. 2,581,823 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.