iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Shares Down 2.5%

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL)’s share price traded down 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.38. 54,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 43,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) by 138.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,116 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.88% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

