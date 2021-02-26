iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Acquired by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.5% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 166,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.60. 18,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,604. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average is $33.77.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.