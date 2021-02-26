iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $77,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 43,782 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average of $65.87. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

