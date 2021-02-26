iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,371 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 43,782 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.43. 7,113,359 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.87. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

