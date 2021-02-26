iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Cut by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,209 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after buying an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,871,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 43,782 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.43. 7,113,359 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.87. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

