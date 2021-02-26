iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Raised by Ford Financial Group LLC

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.8% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Motco increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded down $2.93 on Friday, hitting $117.04. 2,761,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.38.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.