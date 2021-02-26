iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Raised by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.8% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Motco increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded down $2.93 on Friday, hitting $117.04. 2,761,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.38.

