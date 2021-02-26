iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,420 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $19,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $72.33. The stock had a trading volume of 179,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,506. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $74.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

