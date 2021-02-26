iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $97.38 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.03.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.