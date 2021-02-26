iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Acquired by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 1,223.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYJ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYJ traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.10. 73,624 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.57 and a 200-day moving average of $92.77.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

