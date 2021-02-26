Itafos (IFOS.V) (CVE:IFOS) Shares Gap Down to $0.72

Itafos (IFOS.V) (CVE:IFOS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.72, but opened at C$0.57. Itafos (IFOS.V) shares last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 6,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$126.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.38.

Itafos operates as a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizers and specialty products company. It operates through Itafos Conda, Itafos Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

