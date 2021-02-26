ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Trading Down 7.7%

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY)’s share price traded down 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.42 and last traded at $15.42. 347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITTOY)

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation engages in the sale, maintenance, and support of computers and network systems, software development, and data center and support services in Japan, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Enterprise Business, Distribution Business, Telecommunication Business, Regional and Social Infrastructure Business, Financial Services Business, and IT Services Business.

