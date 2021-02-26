ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.46

ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 87.46 ($1.14) and traded as high as GBX 114.85 ($1.50). ITV plc (ITV.L) shares last traded at GBX 111.30 ($1.45), with a volume of 8,784,729 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV plc (ITV.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 98.43 ($1.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 108.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 14.84.

In other news, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £2,879.37 ($3,761.92).

About ITV plc (ITV.L)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

