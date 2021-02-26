Ivrnet Inc. (IVI.V) (CVE:IVI) Trading Down 20%

Ivrnet Inc. (IVI.V) (CVE:IVI)’s share price was down 20% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 775,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 700,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.59, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$3.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.

About Ivrnet Inc. (IVI.V) (CVE:IVI)

Ivrnet Inc, a software and communications company, develops, hosts, sells, and supports value added business automation software solutions in North America. It offers automated interaction through phone network and the Internet. The company also provides Safepay, a payment card industry (PCI) compliant phone in credit card payments, and PCI compliant online payment solutions.

