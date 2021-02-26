Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY opened at $151.32 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.84. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 44.56%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

