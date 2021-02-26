James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,025.24

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,025.24 ($13.39) and traded as high as GBX 1,100 ($14.37). James Cropper shares last traded at GBX 1,100 ($14.37), with a volume of 745 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a market cap of £105.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,203.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,025.24.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, composites, automotive, construction, and applications, as well as metal coated carbon fibers.

