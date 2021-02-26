James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,025.24

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,025.24 ($13.39) and traded as high as GBX 1,100 ($14.37). James Cropper shares last traded at GBX 1,100 ($14.37), with a volume of 745 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a market cap of £105.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,203.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,025.24.

James Cropper Company Profile (LON:CRPR)

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, composites, automotive, construction, and applications, as well as metal coated carbon fibers.

