JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Stock Price Down 12.6%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s share price traded down 12.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.46. 1,028,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 952,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.55.

Get JanOne alerts:

In other JanOne news, CFO Virland A. Johnson sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $35,568.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,439.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JanOne Inc develops treatments for conditions that cause severe pain. The company, through its non-addictive pain-relieving drugs, focuses on reduction for need of opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. Its lead candidate JAN101 provides slow-release formulation of sodium nitrite therapeutic for treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD).

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for JanOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JanOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.