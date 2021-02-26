Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Trading Up 1%

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY)’s stock price was up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 44,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 27,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54.

About Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY)

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, and securities options trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publicizes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

