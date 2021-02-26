Jarrod M. Patten Sells 1,150 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total transaction of $924,151.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $924,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock traded up $18.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $750.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,887. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,253.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $731.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MicroStrategy by 491.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,630,000 after buying an additional 702,878 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,647,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,593,000 after buying an additional 52,309 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,796,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,708,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.17.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

