Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Covanta Holding Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Covanta in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Covanta’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CVA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

NYSE:CVA opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Covanta has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Covanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Covanta by 12.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Covanta during the third quarter worth $104,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

