Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Newmont Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NGT. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$121.00 to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Newmont to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$70.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of C$56.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.15. Newmont has a 1 year low of C$44.00 and a 1 year high of C$96.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$76.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$80.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.703 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

