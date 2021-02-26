Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Position Trimmed by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,101,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,119,347 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group comprises about 4.5% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 5.62% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $346,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 106.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,608,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,041 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 187.8% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,656,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,840 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,884,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 43.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,833,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,119.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JEF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.22. 39,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,656. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

