Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 165.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JEF opened at $29.25 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $30.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

