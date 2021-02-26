Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO)’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

ACB has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.80 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. MKM Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) to C$18.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.91.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) stock opened at C$13.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a PE ratio of -0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.33. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.93 and a 1 year high of C$26.79.

In related news, Director Michael Singer sold 25,000 shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total transaction of C$389,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,685.66.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

