Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BBVA. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Banco Sabadell raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

BBVA stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $5.52. 63,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,084. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

