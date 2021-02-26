Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.88 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LOW. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.50. 58,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.76 and its 200-day moving average is $164.29. The firm has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after buying an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after buying an additional 783,731 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after buying an additional 958,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

