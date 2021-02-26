Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:WEE)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.42) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.61). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.