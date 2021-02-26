Jibrel Network Reaches Market Cap of $23.63 Million (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $23.63 million and $347,223.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded up 115.8% against the dollar. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00055563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $344.21 or 0.00721583 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00031976 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00034767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00060390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003770 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,084,891 tokens. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/

According to CryptoCompare, “Jibrel Network provides currencies, equities, commodities, and other financial assets and money instruments as standard ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. In the medium to long-term, Jibrel will focus on tokenizing debt instruments and their derivatives- thereby streamlining large portions of retail investment and investment banking operations. Jibrel is the first protocol to allow anyone to put traditional assets such as currencies, bonds, and other financial instruments on the blockchain in a form of Crypto Depository Receipts (CryDRs). Our CryDRs have smart regulation built in; real-world rules and regulations are translated into solidity code to ensure that while decentralized, tokenized financial assets always follow real-world rules and regulations. “

Jibrel Network Token Trading

