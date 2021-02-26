Jobchain (JOB) Hits One Day Volume of $144,700.00

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last seven days, Jobchain has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Jobchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Jobchain has a total market cap of $5.53 million and approximately $144,700.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00054393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.99 or 0.00696747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00030668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00033979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00060220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Jobchain Token Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a token. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,161,040,247 tokens. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

