John S. Marr, Jr. Sells 13,000 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.47, for a total value of $6,064,110.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 79,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,202,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TYL stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $463.42. The company had a trading volume of 360,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,470. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $439.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.85. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.22 and a fifty-two week high of $479.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 101.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

