Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $49,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $1,519,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,335 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $162.76 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.