Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of Lido Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $30,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $427.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.