Jonathan M. Kemper Sells 26,568 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 26,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $2,007,743.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,065,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $74.91. 13,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,279. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.14 and its 200-day moving average is $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,391,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,239,000 after purchasing an additional 553,101 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,370,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

