Joseph Levin Sells 144,557 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.85. 3,291,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,448. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.59, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.47. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

