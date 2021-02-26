Joseph W. Laplume Sells 8,735 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $2,460,649.50.
Shares of CRL traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.14. The stock had a trading volume of 333,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,216. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.82 and a 200 day moving average of $242.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $303.79.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 348.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,563,000 after purchasing an additional 499,581 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,111,000 after buying an additional 409,339 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth $37,548,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,577,000 after acquiring an additional 104,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 138.1% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,749,000 after acquiring an additional 96,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
