Joseph W. Laplume Sells 8,735 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $2,460,649.50.

Shares of CRL traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.14. The stock had a trading volume of 333,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,216. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.82 and a 200 day moving average of $242.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $303.79.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 348.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,563,000 after purchasing an additional 499,581 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,111,000 after buying an additional 409,339 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth $37,548,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,577,000 after acquiring an additional 104,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 138.1% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,749,000 after acquiring an additional 96,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.