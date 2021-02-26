JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Shares Down 3.3%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)’s share price was down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $84.04 and last traded at $84.35. Approximately 14,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 126,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.26.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) by 4,531,700.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,677,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,676,658 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 100.46% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $1,313,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.