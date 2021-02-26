JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

HKMPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Peel Hunt lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of HKMPF stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 920. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

