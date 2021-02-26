JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY)

Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS INCPY remained flat at $$10.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. Inchcape has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company sells and distributes new and used cars. It also provides aftersales service, bodyshop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia; Australasia; the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; and emerging markets, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ethiopia and Djibouti, Ecuador, Kenya, Panama, Peru, Russia, and Uruguay.

