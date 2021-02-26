JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) Stock Price Down 0.9%

JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.53 and last traded at $31.53. Approximately 407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.82.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $30.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.58% of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

