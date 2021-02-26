JUIICE 24-Hour Volume Tops $299.00 (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 77.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. JUIICE has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $299.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JUIICE has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. One JUIICE token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00072718 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002790 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About JUIICE

JUI is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io

Buying and Selling JUIICE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUIICE using one of the exchanges listed above.

