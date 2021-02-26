K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Shares Gap Up to $131.50

Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.50 ($1.72), but opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.80). K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 166 ($2.17), with a volume of 27,667 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 119.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 107.64. The company has a market capitalization of £71.29 million and a PE ratio of -3.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.64.

K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile (LON:KBT)

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated business solutions to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors in the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through Own IP and Supply Chain Solutions & Managed Services segments. The company offers enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management software, as well as point solutions, and hosting and managed services.

