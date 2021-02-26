Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Releases Earnings Results

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.41. 3,148,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,794. The company has a market cap of $415.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 9.11. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KALA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

