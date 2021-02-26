Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Releases Earnings Results

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%.
Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.41. 3,148,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,794. The company has a market cap of $415.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 9.11. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $14.68.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on KALA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.
Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.
